PATTAYA, Thailand – Local residents are voicing their frustration after a Chinese family repeatedly set off fireworks late into the night during Chinese New Year, disturbing the neighborhood, January 30. The noise was so loud that pets were seen running in panic, and the fireworks lasted for several nights in a row. Despite attempts to contact the authorities, no action was taken.

The incident occurred near a security checkpoint, but even with guards stationed nearby, no one intervened. Locals, who are accustomed to the diverse international community in Pattaya, expressed that the situation was getting out of hand, particularly with the increasing number of Chinese residents in the area. One resident commented that the situation was so loud at 2 a.m. that they thought it was a ritual offering to the spirits.







Some residents believe that money and influence may be preventing the law from being enforced, with the police seemingly unwilling or unable to respond effectively. The fireworks were described as not only disruptive but dangerous, with concerns raised about the potential for fires or accidents, particularly with vehicles and homes in the vicinity.

Despite the frustration, some locals noted that Pattaya’s multicultural atmosphere often leads to such challenges, but the behavior was seen as extreme, with people questioning whether such disturbances were being overlooked due to financial influence.

The situation is raising concerns about law enforcement in the area, as residents feel helpless and upset by the lack of a response from local authorities.

































