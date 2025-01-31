One-Way Street on Soi 5, Jomtien – A forgotten zone with no police presence

PATTAYA, Thailand – Soi 5 in Jomtien, a popular area for both locals and tourists, has become a concerning issue for many who pass through it. Despite its bustling activity, there is a notable lack of law enforcement presence, especially at the intersection near the Immigration office. This part of the road, which has been designated as a one-way street to manage traffic flow, has become increasingly problematic.







Vehicles frequently ignore the one-way rule, creating confusion and potential hazards for pedestrians and drivers alike. The absence of visible police officers to enforce traffic laws or monitor the situation has led to further disregard for traffic regulations. Many residents and visitors feel that this area is being overlooked by authorities, leaving them to deal with the growing traffic issues themselves.



This lack of police presence has become a point of frustration, especially as Jomtien continues to see a rise in population and tourism. Many believe that if proper enforcement and supervision were in place, the situation could be managed more effectively, ensuring safety and order on this busy road. Until then, the streets of Soi 5 remain a forgotten zone where traffic rules are not respected, and the risks to public safety continue to rise.

































