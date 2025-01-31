Unclean Pattaya – A stain on the city’s tourism appeal

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya, one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations, is known for its beaches, nightlife, and bustling streets. However, a recurring issue continues to tarnish the city’s reputation—poor cleanliness in public areas.

A recent sighting along Pattaya Third Road, near the bridge to Bali Hai Pier, has once again raised concerns. Unsightly trash, littered sidewalks, and neglected waste disposal have become an eyesore, leaving many visitors disappointed. As a global tourism hub, Pattaya welcomes millions of international and domestic tourists each year, yet the lack of cleanliness in key areas undermines its image.







Tourists expecting a well-maintained and picturesque city often find themselves navigating through piles of garbage, unpleasant odors, and overflowing bins. This not only affects their experience but also raises health and environmental concerns.

The issue has led to growing frustration among locals and visitors alike, with many questioning the responsibility of relevant authorities. Calls for improved waste management, regular street cleaning, and stricter enforcement of cleanliness regulations have been made, but visible improvements remain limited.

For a city that thrives on tourism, maintaining public hygiene should be a top priority. Neglecting this issue could drive tourists away and damage Pattaya’s long-term appeal. Authorities must take immediate action to uphold the city’s reputation and ensure that visitors leave with positive memories rather than disappointment.

































