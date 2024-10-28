Pattaya residents outraged as Pakistani vendors assault tourist after herbal purchase denial

PATTAYA, Thailand – An alarming incident involving foreign tourists was reported in Pattaya, where a group of Pakistani vendors allegedly assaulted a Pakistani tourist after he refused to buy herbal products, October 28. The altercation, captured on video, occurred at the Night Plaza market near Pattaya Beach on October 26, around 6:15 PM.



Witnesses at the scene indicated that the confrontation took place outside the ARAB NATURAL HERBAL SHOP, which sells hair care, weight loss, skin care products, and remedies for joint pain. The shop is owned by Pakistani nationals, but it was closed during the media visit.

A friend of the victim, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that the victim had been approached by the vendors trying to sell him herbal products. Feeling pressured to make a purchase, the victim recorded a video as evidence, prompting the shop employees to retaliate violently, leaving him unconscious in the marketplace. The victim, identified as Mr. Muhammad Abdullah, has since reported the incident to the Pattaya police.







Local resident Man (alias) stated that similar incidents have occurred frequently, especially targeting Arab tourists who refuse to buy herbs from the shop. The footage circulating online shows the Pakistani vendors attempting to lure tourists into their store, and violence often ensues upon rejection.







The Pattaya police have confirmed that Mr. Abdullah has filed a complaint, but they have yet to contact him. In response to the incident, officers from both the Pattaya police and tourism police conducted inspections in the area but found the shop closed. Investigations are underway to track down the perpetrators and hold them accountable.

Tourism police in Pattaya highlighted previous arrests of Pakistani vendors who deceived tourists into purchasing overpriced herbal products, threatening or assaulting those who declined. Despite repeated interventions, such incidents continue to persist in the area.







































