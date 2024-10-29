Pattaya Mayor monitors progress of wastewater treatment system construction on Koh Larn

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet, led a team of city officials to inspect the ongoing construction of the community wastewater treatment system on Koh Larn, part of Phase 1 of the project, October 28. The inspection took place in front of Wat Mai Samran on Koh Larn, off Pattaya coast.













Accompanying him were Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, Secretary to the Mayor Phumpipat Kamolnart, assistants, department heads, and relevant officials, along with representatives from Sahakim Motor Co., Ltd., who provided detailed explanations about the project.





































