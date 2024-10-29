Pattaya Mayor monitors progress of wastewater treatment system construction on Koh Larn

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet leads a team to assess the construction of a new wastewater treatment system on Koh Larn, marking a significant step toward improved environmental management.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet, led a team of city officials to inspect the ongoing construction of the community wastewater treatment system on Koh Larn, part of Phase 1 of the project, October 28. The inspection took place in front of Wat Mai Samran on Koh Larn, off Pattaya coast.

City officials, including Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, engage with representatives from Sahakim Motor Co., Ltd., to ensure the successful implementation of the wastewater treatment project for Koh Larn.




The ongoing construction of the wastewater treatment system on Koh Larn demonstrates Pattaya’s commitment to enhancing public health and preserving the island’s natural beauty.


A unified team of Pattaya officials and project representatives is dedicated to overseeing the advancement of the community wastewater treatment system, ensuring its timely and efficient completion.

Accompanying him were Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, Secretary to the Mayor Phumpipat Kamolnart, assistants, department heads, and relevant officials, along with representatives from Sahakim Motor Co., Ltd., who provided detailed explanations about the project.
















