Festivals and events in Pattaya, Bangkok and across Thailand in November

November in Thailand enjoy cool breeze and is alive with vibrant colours and unique celebrations, making it one of the year’s most memorable months for festivals. Experience the global music phenomenon at Rolling Loud Thailand 2024, or marvel at the artistic splendour of Thailand’s heritage at Awakening Bangkok 2024. Be part of the lively atmosphere at the Phimai Festival, where exhilarating boat races captivate audiences, or delight in the enchanting ISAN Winter Wonderland.



Glamping Festival 2024

1-2 November 2024

Arena Hua Hin Sports Club, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan

ISAN Winter Wonderland

1-3 November 2024 at Sriwilai Market, Khon Kaen

8-10 November 2024 at Thung Si Mueang, Udon Thani

A vast playground highlighting Isan-themed activities—such as bull balancing, giant snakes and ladders, and a wooden condo game—alongside a rock-climbing wall and maze infused with Isan cultural elements, and fascinating art installations. Enjoy local music, live performances, and workshops suitable for all ages.







Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2024

2 November 2024 (Start at 17.00 Hrs.) Central Pattaya, Chon Buri

Monster Music Festival 2024

2-3 November 2024

Hall 1-4 and 7-8, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC)

Lanna Music Festival 2024

1-3 November 2024 (From 15.00 Hrs. onwards)

Chaloem Phra Kiat Health Park R.9, Phrae

Key features include dazzling cultural performances, local band competitions, folk drum contests, and ethnic band showcases from four northern provinces—Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, and Nan. There are also a wide selection of Thai street food and an array of local products from the northern region.

Phimai Festival and boat Race

6-10 November 2024Phimai Historical Park, Chakkarat River, Phimai District, Nakhon Ratchasima

Key highlights include spectacular light and sound shows, mixed-media performances, and a bustling local market with food stalls and regional products. The event also showcases the excitement of traditional longboat racing alongside a variety of recreational activities for all to enjoy.







Maemoh Fest 20TH

8-10 November 2024EGAT Mae Moh Royal Commemoration Park, Lampang

Awakening Bangkok 2024

8-17 November 2024, 18.00 – 23.00 Hrs.

Phra Nakhon, Pak Khlong Talat

Renowned as Bangkok’s largest light and digital arts festival, the event will showcase captivating installations, transforming Thailand’s historic old town into a fascinating display of creativity and innovation.

Chang Classic Car Revival 2024

23-24 November 2024 Chang International Circuit, Buri Ram

An impressive collection of classic cars, the event will offer a unique nostalgic experience with a drive-in cinema screening classic films.









Rolling Loud Thailand 2024

22-24 November 2024 Legend Siam Pattaya City, Chon Buri

Known as the world’s premier hip-hop festival, the event will feature an electrifying lineup of global artists, including A$AP Rocky, Jay Park, Lil Wayne, and Wiz Khalifa.

Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2024

29-30 November 2024 Pattaya Beach, Chon Buri

The event will feature spectacular fireworks displays illuminating the night sky, along with live music concerts, vibrant local markets, delicious street food, and a variety of cultural activities and performances.

River Kwai Bridge Week and Red Cross Fair 2024

28 November – 8 December 2024River Kwai Bridge and Kanchanaburi Provincial Administrative Organization

Kanchanaburi









The much-anticipated annual event will feature spectacular multimedia shows, dazzling cultural performances, and a bustling local market, all while supporting the charitable initiatives of the Thai Red Cross.

NaSatta Light Festival Winter Illumination 2025

21 November 2024 – 27 April 2025 Nasatta Park, Ratchaburi

Chonburi Coffee on the Beach 2024

22-24 November 2024, 09.00 – 21.00 Hrs.

Pattaya Beach opposite Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya

Chon Buri (TAT)







































