Pattaya residents happy they can socialize on street again

A Pattaya councilman checked out a damaged electricity tower and lights in East Pattaya. Dilok Thongnak visited the Khao Talo Community on March 26 to check out the 9-meter pole that was hit by a car. Residents feared it would fall over. The Provincial Electricity Authority was asked to look into it.

Dilok then responded to complaints of residents on Soi Chaloemphrakiat 33 about burned-out streetlight bulbs. The lights on the electric pole were replaced and the residents were able to enjoy fellowship under the bright lights again.



























