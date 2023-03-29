2 clerks busted for selling e-cigarettes at Pattaya Tree Town

Two minimum-wage workers were arrested for selling electronic cigarettes at Pattaya’s Tree Town Market.

Chonburi Deputy Gov. Chaiyaphon Paepiramrat and Banglamung District Chief Pisit Sirisawatnukul led local administrative officers to the Soi Buakhao market March 26 on a tip that illegal vaping devices and liquid were for sale.







Two stalls were caught opening selling vape. At the first, “Tavee”, 50, was arrested with 43 vaping devices and bottles of nicotine liquid. At the second stall, “Kritsada”, 20, was caught with 105 electronic cigarettes.

Kritsada said both he and Tavee are just low-wage clerks, paid 300 baht a day. The owners of the electronic cigarettes and their boss weren’t there. They were charged anyway. Marijuana is legal in Thailand. Vaping is not.



























