Pattaya-area police arrested 24 migrant workers with invalid visas and expired work permits.

A force of 50 immigration, tourist and Pattaya officers inspected housing camps around various Pattaya construction sites, checking visas and permits.







Twenty-four migrant workers from Nepal, India, Myanmar, China and Iraq were found with either no proper permit to be in the country or expired work permits.

The migrants were taken to the Chonburi Immigration Office for processing and deportation.