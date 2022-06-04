Pattaya residents fed up of floods and garbage in their communities

Incessant complaints from Pattaya residents about flooding and rampant garbage dumping in their communities has irked Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak into action, when on June 1, he assigned a team of municipality officers and engineers to inspect and fix the affected areas that have angered his constituents to no end.







Somchok Yindeesuk, Nongprue Deputy Mayor inspected the entry road to Expressway No. 7 at Soi Chaiyapornwithi, 17 beside Rattanakorn 6 housing Village where residents and motorists complained that the road had been flooded for a very long time and they wanted the problem fixed as soon as possible.





The team went around the corner into Soi Chaiyapornwithi 17 where they saw piles of garbage rampantly dumped by the roadside. The refuse had overflowed into the drainage system blocking the flow of waste and rain water causing the road to flood.

The Nongprue officials promised to urgently send the municipality’s dredging equipment to clean out the clogged drains and also to remove the piles of garbage littering the side road.































