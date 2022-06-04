Police chiefs inspect Pattaya Walking Street on first day of bars reopening

June 1 was an exciting day not only for nightlife entertainment venues in Pattaya, but was also for law enforcement officers in Chonburi and Pattaya.

Concerned for the safety and wellbeing of residents and tourists alike, Pol.Maj.Gen. Surajit Chingnawan, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 2 together with Pol.Col. Thanawut Jongjira, deputy superintendent of Chonburi Provincial Police, Pol.Col. Kullachat Kullachai, Pattaya Police Station Superintendent and Pol.Lt.Col. Krerkrit Saiwanna, deputy Superintendent of Pattaya Police Station led officers on an inspection of Pattaya Walking Street on the first day of the official opening of bars, pubs, karaokes and massage parlors.







The officers spoke with business owners reminding them to abide by the rules and regulations such as closing at midnight and not selling alcoholic drinks after hours. The men in khaki also requested bar owners to be mindful of the safety and happiness of their clients,Thai and foreign. They stressed the importance of keeping their security guards under control and to forbid them from harming tourists who have come back to Pattaya for their holidays.





The police chief reminded bar operators that Pattaya needs tourists and their spending power, so not to smash their own rice bowls by creating a bad image for our resort which would keep the tourists away.





































