Pattaya residents complain about foul odor from slaughterhouse wastewater

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Ban Noen Railway Community in Soi 6, East Pattaya, filed complaints with Ms. Penrung Sartpeng, the community leader, about severe odor issues caused by a pork slaughterhouse operating as a company near the entrance of their street on January 7.

The facility is accused of discharging wastewater into the drainage system, emitting a foul stench resembling rotting animal carcasses. The smell, carried intermittently by the wind, has disrupted daily life for many households in the area, especially around stagnant water near the drainage system.

Reporters, accompanied by the community leader and affected residents, visited the site and confirmed the complaints. Residents are urging Pattaya authorities to inspect the slaughterhouse’s wastewater management practices to ensure compliance with hygiene standards. They are also requesting immediate action to resolve the odor issue and improve living conditions for the community.







































