Pattaya Football Stadium expected to be completed by the end of 2025, says Mayor

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is making steady progress on its football stadium construction project in Soi Chaiyapreuk 2 in east Pattaya. Mayor Poramet “Beer” Ngampichet announced efforts to accelerate the project, aiming for completion by the end of 2025.







The stadium, a key initiative to promote sports and recreational activities in the region, is expected to become a hub for local and international events. Mayor Beer has expressed his commitment to ensuring the facility meets high standards and becomes a new landmark for Pattaya.

City officials have pledged to monitor the project’s progress closely and work with contractors to avoid delays. Once finished, the stadium is anticipated to boost Pattaya’s reputation as a premier destination for sports and entertainment.

































