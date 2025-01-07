Naval officer visits and boosts morale of ‘Frogman Trainees’ in Sattahip

SATTAHIP, Thailand – Captain Yuttana Chuthongchai, Commander of the Naval Rating School under the Naval Education Department, led an inspection visit to observe the underwater operations training, known as the “Little Frogman” program, for the trainees of the Naval Rating School on January 7.

The training is currently in its second phase, conducted at the Naval Special Warfare Training Center under the Naval Special Warfare Command, Fleet Operations Command, in Sattahip District, Chonburi Province.







































