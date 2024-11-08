Pattaya residents address other community issues besides homelessness

By Pattaya Mail
0
210
Pattaya city officials collaborate with the Chonburi Homeless Protection Center to conduct regular patrols along Beach Road, Walking Street, and Bali Hai Bridge, aiming to support homeless individuals and maintain public order.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials, including teams from the Social Welfare Department, Special Operations, and the Chonburi Homeless Protection Center, conducted operations to address homelessness along key public areas like Pattaya Beach Road, Walking Street, and under the Bali Hai bridge, November 7. This ongoing initiative seeks to provide order and support for homeless individuals, while addressing community feedback on various public service issues.




City Takes Action on Homelessness

Pattaya’s Social Welfare and Special Operations teams are conducting routine patrols to assist homeless residents and address community safety concerns across popular locations, such as Beach Road and Walking Street.

Residents express support for the city’s homelessness initiatives but urge authorities to implement long-term solutions, especially for individuals struggling with addiction. They hope rehabilitation programs will provide sustainable help.

Officials provide information for residents who wish to connect homeless individuals with addiction support programs, advising them to contact the Chonburi Homeless Protection Center for assistance.



Public Requests for Long-Term Solutions

While residents support the city’s efforts, many have voiced a desire for sustainable solutions, particularly for homeless individuals with addiction challenges. Community members are hopeful for rehabilitation services to address root issues.

Locals report an overflowing sewer near a well-known steakhouse across from Amazon Cafe, causing an unpleasant smell. City officials are encouraged to deploy sanitation services to address the issue promptly.

Guidance on Rehabilitation Support

In response to residents’ inquiries, Pattaya’s Social Welfare Department advises those seeking rehabilitation for individuals battling addiction to contact the Homeless Protection Center for assistance with available programs.

Tourists and residents call for clearer signage on songthaew routes, stops, and pricing to ensure transparency and ease of use for both locals and visitors navigating Pattaya’s transport system.

Concerns Over Local Infrastructure

During the campaign, residents highlighted additional issues, including an overflowing sewer at various areas. The city encourages the public to report infrastructure issues to maintain cleanliness and safety.

Residents near Naklua Market report that homeless individuals often sleep outside private homes at night, emphasizing the need for broader solutions to homelessness in residential neighborhoods.

Calls for Transparent Public Transport Information

Many residents and tourists have requested clearer signage for “songthaew” public transport (baht-bus) routes and pricing to prevent confusion, ensuring fair rates and easy navigation for non-Thai speakers.

Many residents believe that Pattaya would become more livable if all city departments work together effectively, addressing safety, infrastructure, and social welfare issues to build a welcoming community for everyone.

Increased Homeless Presence in Residential Areas

Some residents in the Naklua Market area have reported that homeless individuals are sleeping in front of homes at night. This highlights the need for expanded support to ensure community comfort and public welfare across Pattaya.
















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR