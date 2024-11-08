Pattaya residents address other community issues besides homelessness

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials, including teams from the Social Welfare Department, Special Operations, and the Chonburi Homeless Protection Center, conducted operations to address homelessness along key public areas like Pattaya Beach Road, Walking Street, and under the Bali Hai bridge, November 7. This ongoing initiative seeks to provide order and support for homeless individuals, while addressing community feedback on various public service issues.









City Takes Action on Homelessness

Pattaya’s Social Welfare and Special Operations teams are conducting routine patrols to assist homeless residents and address community safety concerns across popular locations, such as Beach Road and Walking Street.









Public Requests for Long-Term Solutions

While residents support the city’s efforts, many have voiced a desire for sustainable solutions, particularly for homeless individuals with addiction challenges. Community members are hopeful for rehabilitation services to address root issues.

Guidance on Rehabilitation Support

In response to residents’ inquiries, Pattaya’s Social Welfare Department advises those seeking rehabilitation for individuals battling addiction to contact the Homeless Protection Center for assistance with available programs.

Concerns Over Local Infrastructure

During the campaign, residents highlighted additional issues, including an overflowing sewer at various areas. The city encourages the public to report infrastructure issues to maintain cleanliness and safety.

Calls for Transparent Public Transport Information

Many residents and tourists have requested clearer signage for “songthaew” public transport (baht-bus) routes and pricing to prevent confusion, ensuring fair rates and easy navigation for non-Thai speakers.

Increased Homeless Presence in Residential Areas

Some residents in the Naklua Market area have reported that homeless individuals are sleeping in front of homes at night. This highlights the need for expanded support to ensure community comfort and public welfare across Pattaya.





































