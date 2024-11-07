Prime Minister says visit to China presents golden opportunity to deepen cooperation with regional leaders

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra embarked on a two-day official visit to China on Wednesday (Nov 6), aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and explore new trade opportunities.

The Prime Minister is attending the 8th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Economic Cooperation Summit and the 10th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit in Kunming, Yunnan Province.



Paetongtarn said the visit presents a golden opportunity to deepen cooperation with regional leaders, particularly in the areas of trade and investment.

“We will be focusing on expanding our export markets, especially in the food security sector where Thailand has a competitive edge in terms of technology and innovation,” she said.







The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of regional cooperation on pressing issues such as water management and air pollution. “We will be discussing ways to address the recurring floods and droughts that have plagued our region,” she said, adding that Thailand would seek to learn from its neighbors’ experiences in disaster prevention and management.

The summit will also address regional water management challenges, including floods and droughts. Leveraging the advanced technologies and early warning systems of our neighbors, we aim to prevent future disasters like the Mae Sai flood in northern Thailand. Moreover, the meeting will discuss collaborative efforts to combat transboundary air pollution, particularly PM2.5.

The GMS and ACMECS summits bring together leaders from six countries in the Greater Mekong Subregion: Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. The meetings will focus on enhancing regional connectivity, promoting sustainable development, and fostering closer economic ties. (TNA)

























































