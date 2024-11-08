Police officer dies by suicide in Pattaya due to life stress

PATTAYA, Thailand – At 5:30 PM on November 6, Pol. Col. Nawin Sinthurat, the Superintendent of the Banglamung Police Station, was notified of a police officer’s death inside the police dormitory behind the station, located in Naklua, Banglamung District. The news prompted an immediate response from the police, including Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatchakit Jindakuansanong, the Provincial Police Chief of Chonburi, forensic officers, medical staff from Banglamung Hospital, and rescue teams from the Pattaya City Rescue Foundation.









At the scene, a large number of police officers from Banglamung Station gathered for observation. Inside the police dormitory, on the fourth floor near the bathroom, officers discovered the lifeless body of Police Sergeant Major Peerapat Rasriratana, 30, who was serving as a police clerk and had previously worked as a head of the anti-crime unit. He had been shot in the right temple with a 9mm pistol, which was found lying next to his body.

Initial investigations revealed that Peerapat had entered the bathroom of a colleague’s dorm room before the sound of a gunshot was heard. It is suspected that the death was a suicide. Colleagues and close associates stated that the officer had been experiencing significant financial stress, as he had recently borrowed 2 million baht from a cooperative.







Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatchakit Jindakuansanong confirmed that Peerapat had separated from his wife about a month ago and was currently a single father, which could have contributed to the stress leading to his tragic decision.

Peerapat’s older sister, Ms. Paweena Hopraserth, 42, also arrived at the scene. She explained that her brother was a private individual who rarely socialized and kept to himself, making it difficult to determine the exact reason behind his tragic suicide.





































