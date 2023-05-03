Pattaya rescuers free cat stuck between rock and hard place

Pattaya volunteers rescued a curious cat that got stuck between a house and fence.

Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rescuers responded May 1 to the single-story house behind Wat Nong Yai Temple in East Pattaya. There, between spike-topped steel fence and the wall of a neighbor’s house was a 2-year-old cat stuck in a 20-centimeter-wide nook. Her exit was blocked by a bolt and rope.







Rescuers cut through the fence and used a tool to pull the kitty out uninjured.

Resident Thanawan Pinprajit, 39, said the cat is a stray who has been hanging out around her house for a month.















