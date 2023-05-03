Modified pickup gets stuck under flyover bridge

A driver of a modified pickup truck too tall for a flyover bridge got stuck in Sattahip.

Kritsana Phueim said he forgot his Isuzu pickup with a refrigerated unit installed in the bed was too tall to drive under the 2.5-meter-high flyover bridge on Sukhumvit Road at the second kilometer mark in Sattahip.







As he approached and tried to make a U-turn under the bridge, Kritsana said the height problem dawned on him too late to stop. His truck was wedged in, blocking traffic.

Volunteers and police responding to the May 1 accident said the newly built bridge has snagged many drivers of overly tall trucks.















