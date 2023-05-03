Pattaya community launches drug-rehab program

A South Pattaya community has launched a rehabilitation program as an alternative to prison for drug addicts.

Chonburi police commander Pol. Maj. Gen. Kumpol Leelapraphaporn and Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Tanapong Photi joined Mayor Porame Ngampichet for the May 1 opening of the Community Based Treatment and Rehabilitation for the Thappraya Community.







Rather than arrest and jail drug users, Thai police increasingly have been offering the option of attending drug-rehab programs.

The Thappraya program began with an “ice-breaking” discussion where patients exchanged information about themselves. They then split up into teams for sports competitions to build relationships and to create unity against drugs.





















