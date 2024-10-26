Pattaya rescue team assists Chinese tourist in removing stuck ring

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Chinese tourist, aged between 25 and 30, sought help at the Pattaya fire station in the Jomtien area, reporting that a ring was stuck on his finger and he was unable to remove it on October 24. The station quickly coordinated with the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya rescue team to provide assistance.

Upon arrival, rescuers found that the tourist’s left index finger was swollen due to the tight silver ring. Using specialized cutting equipment, the rescue team successfully freed the finger from the ring.



During the inquiry, the tourist revealed that he had been wearing the ring for a week and had attempted to remove it multiple times, but it had only caused his finger to swell further, prompting him to seek help. The prompt response of the rescue team ensured the tourist’s comfort and safety.







































