Pattaya City sign on the hill to brighten up for International Fireworks Festival

By Pattaya Mail
Exciting renovations are underway for the PATTAYA CITY sign as Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet prepares for the upcoming Pattaya International Fireworks Festival on November 29-30!

PATTAYA, Thailand – In preparation for the upcoming Pattaya International Fireworks Festival, Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet has ordered an impressive renovation of the PATTAYA CITY sign. The new design will feature vibrant, multi-colored lights surrounding the letters, enhancing the city’s aesthetic appeal.

The festival is set to take place at Central Pattaya Beach on November 29-30, and officials expect to welcome over 100,000 tourists during this exciting event. Hotels across the city anticipate full occupancy across all categories, from two-star to five-star accommodations, ensuring a bustling atmosphere in Pattaya. Beach road will also be closed in the evening hours.

