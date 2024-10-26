Pattaya City sign on the hill to brighten up for International Fireworks Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – In preparation for the upcoming Pattaya International Fireworks Festival, Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet has ordered an impressive renovation of the PATTAYA CITY sign. The new design will feature vibrant, multi-colored lights surrounding the letters, enhancing the city’s aesthetic appeal.

The festival is set to take place at Central Pattaya Beach on November 29-30, and officials expect to welcome over 100,000 tourists during this exciting event. Hotels across the city anticipate full occupancy across all categories, from two-star to five-star accommodations, ensuring a bustling atmosphere in Pattaya. Beach road will also be closed in the evening hours.















































