Drunk concert-goers injured in pickup truck crash with power pole in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – At around 3 AMon October 25, the Sawaeng Borihan Pattaya Rescue Center received reports of a pickup truck accident involving a collision with a power pole, resulting in two injuries. The incident occurred on Soi Sukhumvit 32, also known as Soi Lukdod, in the Naklua area. Rescue volunteers were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, rescuers found a black Toyota Revo pickup truck, severely damaged after crashing into a high-voltage power pole. Inside the vehicle, two injured individuals were discovered.



The driver, 40-year-old Mr. Raveewit Jitjaroenporanan, and his passenger, 44-year-old Ms. Kanyawee Jitjaroenporanan, both exhibited signs of minor injuries and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Rescuers provided initial first aid before transporting them to a nearby hospital. The injured parties mentioned they were returning from a concert, as evidenced by wristbands still attached to their wrists.

Witness Thaweesap, 43, reported that he was asleep in his parked vehicle when he heard the loud crash of the pickup hitting the power pole. He quickly exited his car to find bystanders assisting in removing the injured individuals from the vehicle due to smoke rising from the scene. He then disconnected the battery and called emergency services for help.













































