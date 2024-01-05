Elderly man with severe wound rescued in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – An elderly man who was unable to help himself due to a severe and festering wound on his right leg was rescued and taken to Banglamung Hospital in Pattaya on January 3.

Pattaya city officials found a 65-year-old man lying in front of a building, near the intersection of Chalerm Phrakiat 6/1 and Pattaya 3rd Road, in front of an old snooker parlor. He was incapacitated due to the infected wound. The individual was unable to stand or move on his own. The wound was covered with pus and blood, and emitted a foul odor.







The officers quickly contacted the Sawang Boriboon Foundation, a volunteer rescue group, to arrange for the patient’s transfer to receive treatment. The foundation’s staff provided first aid to the patient before transporting him to Banglamung Hospital in an ambulance.

The patient’s identity and condition are unknown at this time. The cause of the wound and how long the patient had been suffering from it are also unclear. The officers said they would investigate the matter and try to locate the patient’s relatives or friends.





























