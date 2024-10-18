Pattaya reopens entertainment venues after day of alcohol sales ban, prepares for upcoming high tourist season

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Pattaya reopens its entertainment venues on October 18 after a temporary prohibition on alcohol sales during the Buddhist holiday of “Ok Phansa” on October 17, police are stepping up enforcement to ensure compliance with standard regulations.









These proactive measures aim to prevent illegal activities, including drug use, underage patronage, possession of unlicensed weapons, and prostitution. Officers performed random checks on entertainment venues serving alcohol, verifying business licenses and staff documents, and ensuring no illegal activities were taking place.

In preparation for the upcoming high tourist season, police emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of visitors in terms of personal security and property protection. Venue staffs were reminded to remain vigilant and prioritize the well-being of their patrons.







This initiative reflects the authorities’ commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for both locals and tourists while upholding cultural traditions.





































