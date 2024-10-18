Police arrest two women for running fake Koh Larn resort pages, scamming tourists in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officers from the Investigation Division of Tourist Police, led by Pol. Lt. Col. Kritporn Saengsura, arrested two women who operated fake Facebook pages for luxury resorts in the Pattaya area. The suspects, identified as Ms. Hattaya (surname withheld), 30, and Ms. Sirilak (surname withheld), 27, were wanted on charges of fraud under arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court and Nakhon Pathom Provincial Court, respectively. Both were charged with defrauding the public and introducing falsified information into computer systems.









The women had created fake Facebook pages for a well-known resort on Koh Larn, Pattaya, to deceive tourists. They tricked victims into paying deposits for room reservations. After receiving the payments, they immediately blocked the victims and cut off all communication. Numerous tourists fell prey to this scam, damaging the tourism industry’s reputation.

Tourist police acted swiftly after receiving complaints, launching an investigation and gathering evidence. The first suspect was arrested in Sri Racha District, Chonburi Province, while the second was caught in Mueang District, Samut Prakan Province.





Pol. Lt. Col. Kritporn emphasized that the arrests were part of a broader initiative led by Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Phuekam, Commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, to crack down on illegal activities and ensure tourist safety during the high season. These efforts aim to protect the lives and property of tourists, boost confidence, and enhance the overall image of Thailand’s tourism industry.





































