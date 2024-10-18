Jordanian man arrested for overstaying visa by 490 days at fitness center in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Immigration officials, led by Pol. Col. Napatsapong Khotsitsuriyamanee, reported the successful arrest of a 24-year-old Jordanian man, Mr. Yaha Abdel Rauof Yahya Alsakran, for overstaying his visa by 490 days at a fitness center located in the Khao Phra Tamnak area in South Pattaya on October 17.









The operation followed a tip-off received by the immigration unit, which indicated that a foreign national from Jordan frequently met with other foreigners at the fitness center and had overstayed his visa. Surveillance was conducted, and officials identified Mr. Yaha, who exhibited suspicious behavior.

Upon approaching him, immigration officers requested to check his passport and relevant documents. It was found that he had entered Thailand most recently on March 17, 2023, via Phuket International Airport with a tourist visa valid until May 15, 2023. He had applied for an extension on May 16, 2023, which was granted until June 14, 2023, but there were no further applications for an extension thereafter.





Following the initial investigation, the officers informed Mr. Yaha of the charges against him before transferring him to Pattaya City Police Station for legal proceedings.





































