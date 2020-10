Naklua’s Thanyarod restaurant provided free noodle meals to Pattaya’s poor and unemployed to make merit on the anniversary of the death of HM King Rama IX.







Owner Patcharaporn Suppakun said she revered the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and wanted to dedicate a good deed to his memory by offering free food from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 13.





