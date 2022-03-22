Pattaya remains in ‘Blue Zone’ to welcome arrivals in sandbox program

By Pattaya Mail
10 provinces including Chonburi (Pattaya City) re-categorized as ‘Blue Zone’ (Pilot Tourism/Sandbox Area).

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration approved the extension period of the enforcement of the Declaration of an Emergency Situation in all areas of the Kingdom for another two months, effective from 1 April to 31 May 2022.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 zoning has been re-categorized and was in effect from 18 March 2022 onward. The new zoning is “Controlled Area,” which are 20 provinces; “High Surveillance Area,” which are 47 provinces; and “Pilot Tourism/Sandbox Area,” which are 10 provinces.

