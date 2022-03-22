Closure demanded for Pattaya Tree Town swim club

Pattaya’s Tree Town Market has contributed more to the city’s coronavirus outbreak than any other venue and a new swim club there is fueling fears of another Covid-19 cluster.

The Soi Buakhao bar and restaurant area opened last year through use of dodgy licenses and “connections” with law enforcement. After it did, coronavirus cases exploded in Pattaya with random testing at Tree Town finding at one point, one in four customers and staff infected.



The recent opening of the swim club, with a big swimming pool and minimal disease controls came to light after security thugs at Tree Town beat a 68-year-old man for supposedly running out on his bill.

Video of the swim club showed more than 100 people dancing, drinking and not caring they’re probably spreading Covid-19.

