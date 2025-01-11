Pattaya Redemptorist School for the Blind students showcase their dream jobs on Children’s Day

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s Redemptorist School for the Blind hosted a vibrant celebration for National Children’s Day 2025, drawing enthusiastic participation from teachers, students, and parents alike. The event highlighted the school’s commitment to fostering the growth and creativity of children with visual impairments through engaging activities designed to inspire and entertain.

Mr. Pratheep Yodsingh, the school’s director, emphasized the importance of children and youth as the foundation of a better society and future. National Children’s Day, observed annually on the second Saturday of January, serves as an opportunity to promote child development and encourage creative expression. This year’s event was filled with joyous activities, including musical performances where the school’s melodion band played the song “Dek Aey Dek Dee” (Children, Be Good), and a solo saxophone rendition of “Klai Rung” (Near Dawn), a royal composition by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great (Rama IX).



Adding to the excitement, the school organized a “Dream Job” contest, where teachers inspired students to think about their aspirations, fostering ambition and motivation for their futures. Another highlight of the day was the inflatable playground, which gave students the opportunity to experience fun physical play, allowing them to interact with their peers in an inclusive and supervised environment. For many, it was a rare and cherished experience.

This year’s National Children’s Day motto, provided by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was “Every Opportunity is a Lesson – Adapt to Create Your Own Future.” The motto underscores the importance of embracing learning opportunities and setting meaningful goals, serving as a source of inspiration for Thai children and youth.

