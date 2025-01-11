Challenging courses and stellar performances highlight Mabprachan Golf Society’s Week

PATTAYA, Thailand – Under sunny skies and a cool breeze, conditions were ideal for golf at Pleasant Valley on Tuesday January 7. The course was in fine shape, but its inherent challenges, including tricky distances and demanding greens, kept players on their toes.

Mike Malott emerged as the standout performer of the day, showcasing consistent play and impressive long drives. However, the final hole proved a tough hurdle, limiting his score to a winning 37 Stableford points. Willem Lasonder kept pace for much of the round but faltered in the closing stages, finishing as runner-up with 33 points.

The day’s struggles weren’t unique, as Mark Bromwich took home the “spoon” after a tough outing. Results: 1st Place: Mike Malott (36) – 37 points. 2nd Place: Willem Lasonder (34) – 33 points. Near Pins: Dave Smith, Maurice Paradis, and Allan Cassin

The Society travelled to Plutaluang on Thursday January 9, enjoying another day of pleasant weather with a refreshing breeze. While the South & East Loops were mostly in good condition, a few dried-out spots created some additional challenges for the players.







The day belonged to Bob Edwards, who delivered an exceptional performance with 8 pars and a birdie. His 40 Stableford points sealed a decisive victory. Steve Sturley gave chase and finished just one point behind with an impressive 39, securing the runner-up position.

Meanwhile, Maurice Paradis, despite showcasing powerful drives, struggled to avoid the dreaded “spoon.” Results: 1st Place: Bob Edwards (13) – 40 points. 2nd Place: Steve Sturley (29) – 39 points. Near Pins: Bob Edwards, Allan Cassin, Maurice Paradis, and Mike Malott.

































