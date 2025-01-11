Close Call in Pattaya – Woman attempts suicide by ingesting pesticide, saved by brother

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Sawaeng Boriboon Pattaya Rescue Center received a report of suicide attempt involving pesticide ingestion in the area of Khao Phra Tamnak, in South Pattaya on January 9. A team of volunteers, along with local police, rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found 24-year-old “Biw” (a pseudonym) in distress, crying heavily and showing signs of nausea while holding her stomach. She had ingested nearly an entire bottle of mothballs and pesticide. The rescue team quickly provided first aid before transferring her to a nearby hospital. Her brother and mother were at the scene, offering comfort and showing concern for her well-being.



The investigation revealed a bottle of water, mothball packets, and the pesticide container scattered on the floor as evidence. Biw’s mother, “Bee” (a pseudonym), shared that she had been unable to contact her daughter until her son managed to reach her. Biw was crying uncontrollably when she answered the phone, and after learning her location, the family rushed to find her. They discovered her sitting alone in the dark, holding the pesticide bottle. Her brother immediately intervened, knocking the bottle away and notifying authorities.

Biw's mother also shared with reporters that her daughter had previously attempted suicide and self-harm, but they had intervened in time before. The reasons behind Biw's emotional distress are unclear, and her mother expressed relief that her son arrived in time to save her this time.








































