Thai government doesn’t take sides in Myanmar’s conflict, says PM

The Thai government does not take sides in Myanmar’s conflict, said Caretaker Prime Minister Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha, defending Thailand’s hosting of an informal meeting among countries affected by the situation in Myanmar.

Gen Prayuth said talks were necessary. Thailand and Myanmar share more than 3,000-kilometre border. It affects Thai people and migrant workers. Regarding criticism on his government’s caretaker role, he said no agreement was made during the talks.







According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, although not being held within the ASEAN framework, Monday’s meeting is aimed at supporting ASEAN efforts to resolve the situation in Myanmar. Dialogue is a fundamental requirement of diplomacy in seeking out peaceful solutions. As a neighboring country, Thailand wants to see cessation of violence which will eventually lead to peace and stability inside Myanmar.







Thailand has held a number of informal meetings on Myanmar in a variety of formats and levels, including at the ministerial level twice before. This would be the third informal dialogue. It is expected to be attended by high-level representatives from Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, India, China, Brunei and Vietnam, the ministry said.

The Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore declined to attend the talks. Myanmar’s generals have been barred from senior level ASEAN meetings since they seized power in the 2021 coup. (TNA)















