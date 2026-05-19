Pattaya pushes to revive Naklua Canal with major community cleanup effort

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials and residents in Pattaya joined forces on Tuesday, May 19, to launch another large-scale environmental cleanup along Naklua Canal, as authorities intensify efforts to restore aging waterways and improve living conditions in one of the city’s oldest communities.

The cleanup operation, led by Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, took place around the Naklua Canal and surrounding public areas near the Long Bridge in Naklua. Officials deployed hydraulic crane trucks to remove accumulated garbage from the canal while workers and volunteers cleaned nearby public spaces.







The activity forms part of Pattaya’s ongoing canal conservation initiative focused on Klong Nok Yang and Klong Naklua, historic waterways long regarded as cultural and commercial centers of the Naklua community. Despite their historical identity and traditional waterfront lifestyle, the canals have increasingly suffered from urban expansion, wastewater, garbage buildup, and environmental degradation affecting both the ecosystem and surrounding neighborhoods.

City officials said the campaign aims not only to remove waste, but also to encourage greater public participation in environmental protection and long-term community sustainability.

Authorities hope continued restoration projects will help improve water quality, revive the local landscape, and strengthen Pattaya’s image as a cleaner and more livable tourism city.























































