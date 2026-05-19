Pattaya watches its waters as invasive blackchin tilapia threat raises coastal concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officials in Pattaya have intensified monitoring efforts over concerns surrounding the spread of the invasive blackchin tilapia, following earlier reports that the species may have appeared in local coastal waters. Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat, members of the Pattaya City Council, the Chonburi Provincial Fisheries Office, and related agencies conducted an inspection along the beachfront near Walking Street in South Pattaya on May 18. Local residents and small-scale fishermen also joined the operation, casting nets to help survey marine life near the shoreline.







Authorities said no blackchin tilapia were found during the inspection. Instead, officials recorded only common native coastal species, including juvenile mullet and other naturally occurring fish found in the area. Nattapong Wannapat, Director of the Chonburi Provincial Fisheries Office, warned that blackchin tilapia remains a species of concern because of its rapid reproduction and potential impact on coastal breeding grounds and marine ecosystems if left uncontrolled.



Officials said data collected during the survey will be used to support ongoing environmental monitoring and future risk assessments in Pattaya’s coastal waters. City authorities stressed that protecting marine resources and supporting local fishing communities remain priorities, particularly as Pattaya continues balancing environmental sustainability with tourism confidence.

















































