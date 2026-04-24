Pattaya escalates action on homelessness with sweeping new city coordination plan

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials have moved forward with a coordinated plan to strengthen support for homeless individuals and street beggars, aiming to deliver faster and more systematic assistance across all dimensions. The meeting was held on April 23, at the City Hall, chaired by Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Phinijkan.

Senior officials, including the city clerk and deputy clerks, along with representatives from government agencies, civil society, and relevant departments, attended the discussion to develop an integrated approach to addressing homelessness in the city.







A key focus of the meeting was the “reduce steps, speed up assistance” strategy, designed to make frontline responses more efficient. This includes immediate field deployment when cases are reported, on-site preliminary screening, emergency assistance without waiting for complex paperwork, and rapid coordination with relevant agencies for further support.

City officials emphasized that the goal is not only short-term relief but also long-term rehabilitation, enabling vulnerable individuals to reintegrate into society with improved quality of life.



Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat stated that Pattaya places strong importance on supporting disadvantaged groups, particularly the homeless population, and is committed to building a sustainable system rather than addressing symptoms alone.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing operations, legal frameworks, inter-agency cooperation, and current challenges. Participants agreed on developing an annual action plan for fiscal year 2026 to improve the efficiency of outreach efforts for homeless individuals, street dwellers, and beggars across the city.

















































