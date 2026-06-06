Connect with Thailand’s tourism audience and grow your business with Pattaya Mail

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thousands of tourists are already arriving in Pattaya, Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and other major destinations as Thailand enters one of its busiest travel periods of the year.

Every day, visitors are searching online for hotels, restaurants, attractions, nightlife, wellness services, shopping, schools, events, and activities. The question is simple:

Will they find your business first?

For more than three decades, Pattaya Mail has helped businesses connect with local residents, domestic travelers, international tourists, and long-term visitors through trusted news, lifestyle, travel, and event coverage.

Whether you’re launching a new restaurant, promoting a hotel package, announcing an event, introducing a new service, or building brand awareness, a professionally written feature on PattayaMail.com can place your business directly in front of a highly engaged audience actively planning where to spend their money.







Real Exposure That Delivers Results

Recent featured promotions on Pattaya Mail have attracted significant readership and social media engagement.

Popular examples include:

“Experience a Taste of Argentina at Dicey Reilly’s”

Glassisimo becoming Pattaya’s first excellent-grade ophthalmologist accredited optical clinic

Travel promotions and airline booking services reaching both local and international audiences

Businesses benefit not only from publication on PattayaMail.com but also from promotion across Pattaya Mail‘s Facebook, X, and other social media platforms.

Why Advertise Through Editorial Features?

Readers increasingly ignore traditional advertisements.

Editorial-style features allow businesses to tell their story, showcase their services, highlight promotions, and build credibility in a format that readers actively engage with and share.

Special Feature Package – Only THB 5,000 (NO VAT)

Your package includes:

✓ Dedicated feature article on PattayaMail.com

✓ Social media promotion

✓ 1–2 photos included

✓ Exposure to Thai and international audiences

✓ Bonus publication in Pattaya Blatt (German-language section)

✓ Additional reach to Pattaya’s growing Russian-speaking audience







Ideal For:

Hotels and resorts

Restaurants and cafés

Beach clubs and nightlife venues

Medical and wellness businesses

Schools and training centers

Property and tourism companies

Event organizers

Retail and service businesses

Getting Started Is Easy

Simply send:

Up to 300 words about your business, promotion, event, or service

1–2 high-quality photos

Contact details

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Tourism Season Is Already Here

Every day that passes is another day potential customers are discovering competing businesses instead of yours. Make this season count. Let Pattaya Mail help put your business in front of the people already looking for what you offer.

















































