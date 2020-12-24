Pattaya pulls plug on Walk Eat Tour

Nongprue sub-district on Wednesday pulled the plug temporarily on its Walk Eat Tour street fair after just two weeks, citing the new coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Mai Chaiyanit said the decision to suspend the weekend market boasting 280 stalls on Soi Mabyailia for at least a week came after Chonburi’s governor ordered large New Year’s gathering canceled and directed local governments to review plans for any event that draws crowds.





While Pattaya has not yet canceled the rival Naklua Walk & Eat, Nongprue decided to cancel the Friday-Saturday street market even though it attracts only a few hundred people each day and other markets in the subdistrict remain open.

Mai said Chonburi continues to report no local spread of the coronavirus and when the outbreak gets under control, the Walk Eat Tour will resume. The subdistrict has no plans to remove the decorations yet.







When open, the fair runs on Soi Mabyailia from the Chalermprakiat intersection to the temple, a stretch of 720 meters. Booths offer locally made products and food while stages along the route showcase musical and cultural shows put on by students and community groups, giving the fair a lively feel.













