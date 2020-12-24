Chonburi-Pattaya-Rayong plan ‘exclusive travel area’ to make quarantine more

As Thailand slowly reopens to tourists, Chonburi has launched a pilot program for an “exclusive travel area” for health tourism.

The project set would provide medical treatment for foreigners with qualified alternative hospital quarantine and wellness quarantine. Massage and spa service and food with anti-viral properties would be promoted to attract tourists.







About 150 health and tourism officials met at the Maptaphut Industrial Estate on Dec. 16-17 to review the project, including hotel and golf course owners who could participate. The group paid visits to various sites to study operational systems.

The exclusive travel area would allow tourists to spend their quarantine time golfing, enjoying wellness programs or undergoing medical procedures.

The government approved the pilot project in November and could be up and running shortly after the new year.















