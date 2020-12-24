Ex-Pattaya top cop promoted to Chonburi Police Deputy Chief

More than a hundred local business leaders gathered with police officers and politicians at Ali Baba Restaurant Dec. 9 to congratulate former Pattaya Police Chief Pol. Col. Sukthat Pumpunmuang on his promotion to Deputy Commander of Chonburi Police.







Hosted by Naini Grover and his family, guests were treated to the finest Indian cuisine that Ali Baba is famous for.

Pol. Col Sukthat was born in Suphanburi. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and Law and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

During Pol. Col Sukthat’s distinguished career, he served in Saen Suk, Chonburi, Bang Bueng, Pattaya, Bangkanak, and Sakaew province, before being promoted to deputy commander of Chonburi Police. He served as police chief from November 2014 to October 2016.





Pol. Maj. Gen. Supatee Boonklong, Investigation Division Commander for Provincial Police Region 1, made a special trip down to Pattaya to preside over the celebrations. He congratulated Pol. Col. Sukthat saying, “Pol. Col. Sukthat is like a younger brother to me. We have served together on many assignments and I know him to be a good and honest man. I am really happy to see him advance in his career and wish him the best of luck and success in serving and protecting the people of Chonburi.”

Pol. Maj. Gen. Supatee Boonklong also served in Pattaya many years ago and, through his diligence and hard work, advanced in rank and responsibility, achieving the top job as commander of Provincial Police Region 1. His old Pattaya friends were happy to see him back home again albeit for a short period of time.













