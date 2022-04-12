Pattaya public transport drivers checked for booze, drugs before Songkran

By Pattaya Mail
All inter-provincial bus drivers are checked for alcohol content in their blood by blowing into the breathalyzer.

The Chonburi Land Transport Department and Pattaya police checked public-transport vehicles and their drivers for drug and alcohol use ahead of Songkran.

Sunee Chonchedchuwong, head of the LTD’s Banglamung office, and Traffic inspector Pol. Lt. Col. Arut Sapanon staffed a public-transport checkpoint at the Bangchak gas station in central Pattaya April 10.

Inspections included checks of vehicle bodies, tire pressure, seats, safety belts, safety tools, electric systems, driving-hours logs and more.

Officers checked the readiness of drivers, who must be free from alcohol and addictive substances. Moreover, drivers must drive at the speed specified by the law.


Sunee Chonchedchuwong, Banglamung Land department Chief and Traffic inspector Pol. Lt. Col. Arut Sapanon inspect tires and other equipment to ensure that the public transporters are well maintained and safe.









