Pattaya public transport drivers checked for booze, drugs before Songkran

The Chonburi Land Transport Department and Pattaya police checked public-transport vehicles and their drivers for drug and alcohol use ahead of Songkran.

Sunee Chonchedchuwong, head of the LTD’s Banglamung office, and Traffic inspector Pol. Lt. Col. Arut Sapanon staffed a public-transport checkpoint at the Bangchak gas station in central Pattaya April 10.



Inspections included checks of vehicle bodies, tire pressure, seats, safety belts, safety tools, electric systems, driving-hours logs and more.

Officers checked the readiness of drivers, who must be free from alcohol and addictive substances. Moreover, drivers must drive at the speed specified by the law.





































