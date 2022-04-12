Pattaya’s Koh Larn Island gets early start to Songkran

Songkran began early on Koh Larn, with the Pattaya tourist island seeing a larger-than-normal arrivals over the weekend.

Many Thais in groups of five or more packed on to ferries April 9-10, along with a noticeable number of foreigners. Koh Larn hoteliers said the island is benefitting from the government’s We Travel Together subsidized-tourism campaign.



Government spokeswoman Trisulee Trisaranakul said that, as of April 9, 90% of the 2 million room nights available under We Travel Together have been booked.

However, less than 1 million of the 6 million subsidized airfares have been booked since the program’s February launch, showing Thai tourism is almost completely local with destinations reachable by land transport.





































