Pattaya’s Koh Larn Island gets early start to Songkran

Jetsada Homklin
Hundreds of tourists line up to enter the Bali Hai Pier to catch a ferry to Koh Larn during the last holiday weekend.

Songkran began early on Koh Larn, with the Pattaya tourist island seeing a larger-than-normal arrivals over the weekend.

Many Thais in groups of five or more packed on to ferries April 9-10, along with a noticeable number of foreigners. Koh Larn hoteliers said the island is benefitting from the government’s We Travel Together subsidized-tourism campaign.

Government spokeswoman Trisulee Trisaranakul said that, as of April 9, 90% of the 2 million room nights available under We Travel Together have been booked.

However, less than 1 million of the 6 million subsidized airfares have been booked since the program’s February launch, showing Thai tourism is almost completely local with destinations reachable by land transport.


Once inside the building passengers walk through safety and temperature checking procedures in compliance with Covid-19 prevention measures.









