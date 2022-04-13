Pattaya-area police warn against ’10 bitter tastes’ of driving

Banglamung police advised Songkran commuters to avoid the “10 bitter tastes” of driving.

At a checkpoint on Highway 36 underneath Pong Bridge, Pol. Maj. Jakkrit Jantakum and his team educated driver on the “bitter tastes” known in Thai as “Ro”, “Sor”, “Khor” and “Mor”.



Ro means not driving over speed limit. Sor means not running traffic lights and not driving against oncoming traffic. “Khor” refers to having a valid driver’s license, fastening seatbelts and not recklessly overtaking other cars. “Mor” means no drinking and driving, wearing helmets, not driving motorcycles in prohibited zones, and no use of cellphones while driving.





































