Pattaya promotes health and sustainability for the elderly

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Nong Prue Municipal Dome was buzzing with activity on January 24, 2024 as it hosted a special event aimed at promoting the health and sustainability of the elderly. The event, chaired by Wanchai Saengngam, Deputy Mayor of Nong Prue, saw participation from over 100 members of the local elderly association.

The event was designed to provide a platform for the elderly to socialize, exchange ideas, and learn new forms of exercise that can be practiced at home. These activities are aimed at addressing common health issues prevalent among the elderly. A highlight of the event was a session where a speaker shared knowledge about using therapeutic white cloth for exercise, building on the basics that everyone already possesses.







In addition to the health-focused activities, there was also a discussion about choosing locations for future site visits. The travel period for these visits would be limited to 2 days and 1 night. Preliminary inquiries suggested an interest in visiting the northern region, particularly places like Phitsanulok and Nakhon Sawan, due to the relatively short travel time. However, further inquiries will be made to finalize the destination for the upcoming educational field trip, aiming for a more diverse range of experiences.































