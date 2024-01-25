Family appeals for help for critically injured German pilot

Dear Friends, Family, and Compassionate Souls,

I am reaching out to share a heartbreaking story and to seek your compassion and support for my dear friend Christian – an exceptional human being and dedicated pilot – who needs our help more than ever.

On the 13th of January 2024, our beloved copilot was involved in a plane crash in Pattaya, Thailand. As a proof I also attach some national and international press releases:

Austrian pilot dead, German passenger injured in Pattaya plane crash – Pattaya Mail

Flugzeugabsturz in Thailand – Österreicher tot, Deutscher verletzt – WELT

Flugzeugabsturz in Thailand: Einheimische retten deutschem Urlauber das Leben (merkur.de)

The incident left him severely injured, and he was immediately rushed to BK Hospital in Pattaya for critical first aid. While he does have health insurance, the coverage is limited, and the international hospitals, though medically superior, come with a significant financial burden.

Time is of the essence, and not only is our copilot fighting for his life, but the financial strain is also mounting. As of now, Christian has been transferred to Bangkok, spending several days in a sedated state in the ICU. He has recently regained consciousness, but the journey to recovery is far from over, with particular focus on his feet, which require intensive and specialized treatment.

I am reaching out to you, to ask for your support in this challenging time. The funds collected through this will be utilized for the best possible treatment for Christian, with a particular focus on his feet. Our goal is to ensure that he receives the care he needs to walk again and celebrate his second birthday – the day he miraculously survived the crash.







The funds will be transferred directly to Christians Account:

Bank Account Owner: Christian Leonardo Schuf, Bank Name: Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (SCB) Account Number: 174-209499-7

Outside Thailand: Spendenkampagne von Johannes Huber: Copilot – Needs a helping hand (gofundme.com)

Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful impact on our friend’s journey to recovery. Your generosity will not only provide financial relief but also serve as a source of strength and hope for him and his family.

All donations will be transferred directly to him and his wife, and after the campaign concludes, you will receive a heartfelt thank-you note expressing their gratitude for your kindness.

Your support means the world to us, and together, we can make a significant difference in his recovery.

Thank you so much!

Yours friends and family of Christian





