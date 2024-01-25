Sacred Naga ceremony blesses Pattaya family with spiritual harmony

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a reverent ceremony held on January 23at the Ganesh Shrine Park nestled within the tranquil expanse of Nong Takrai village in east Pattaya, the ancestral guardian of the Srisattanakaraja family, the sacred Naga deity, was consecrated, marking a profound connection to the region’s cultural roots.

Rooted in ancient traditions and passed down through generations, the consecration ceremony of the Naga deity is a deeply revered and sacred belief. The ceremony, named Naka Tham Kien (Naga of the Tham Kien), unfolded according to the beliefs of the four directions, symbolizing the grandeur reminiscent of the Badaan Palace.







Esteemed spiritual leaders of the Naga procession, Pho Pu Ruatsi Narod Ropo, Pu Srisattanakaraja, Pu Khemraratcha, and Pu Naraian Uttradit, led the ceremony. Alongside them were Pho Pu Srisuthatho, Mae Ya Sripatumma, Pu Nillakal, Pu Kham Saen Sirijantara, and a multitude of devotees and merchants from diverse walks of life.

This momentous event wasn’t merely a ceremony; it was an invitation for attendees to witness the unveiling of wealth, prosperity, and blessings. Serving as a vessel for hopes and aspirations, the ceremony strengthened community ties to their ancestral guardian and enriched their shared cultural heritage.































