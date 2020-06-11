Pattaya prison visitors face new health restrictions

Pattaya Remand Prison is introducing health checks and capacity limits for people visiting inmates.

Warden Manop Chumcheun said June 9 that visitors now will have to register in advance, be limited to 36 people at a time only on specific days for 10 minutes each.







The new rules were introduced to control the possible spread of Covid-19 as prisons worldwide have been hotspots for the coronavirus. However, the prison announced no changes to how inmates are housed to prevent the spread of the virus behind bars.

Manop said reservations can be made online or in person from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visits begin at 9 a.m. each day, with each zone of the prison allocated one day a week. Total visitors will be limited to 36 for 10 minutes each. The visitation room will be cleaned for five minutes between shifts of visitors.

Inmates from all sections of the prison are allowed in-person visits, except those in Zone 6, who can set up online appointments.

Visitors must wear face coverings, have their temperatures checked and pass through a disinfecting mist before entering the visitation room.











