Half of Pattaya South Road closed until year-end

South Road will be reduced to one-way traffic from June 13 until the end of the year as part of the Provincial Electricity Authority’s project to bury power lines.

Eastbound traffic will be prohibited from Third Road to Sukhumvit Road, with the right lane closed to improve the electrical system in preparation to relocation of electricity cables and communications lines.







Detour signs went up June 9 and people are advised to find other routes to access Sukhumvit Road until the end of the year.

For more information call 087-230-8118. (PCPR)











