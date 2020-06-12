Broken leg, fixed…golf game, fixed in Pattaya

PSC Links Golf Society

Wed. June 10 Burapha A+B Stableford

George Mueller had tickets booked to fly to Spain and then he fell and broke his leg. Now, with Spain having a very bad time with Covid-19, he is happy that he couldn’t go.

The leg has healed and he has been getting back into golfing and now, after a few warm up games, he has returned to the good form he had before the accident and the lock down.

A big 40 points on his card had him right on top. Peter Lacey was breathing down his neck in second spot with a very good 39 points while Mike Firkin, having one of his better days, scored 38 points to show what he can do, sometimes.

Tommy Marshall maintained his form from Monday by scoring 36 points for best gross of 77.

This was our first trip back to Burapha since May 6, which was our first game after the lock down.

This time around the course was in very good condition, albeit quite wet and soft underfoot after a lot of rain about, but that is the same everywhere, currently.







The greens were running true and had enough pace to please most. George thought they were okay as he one putted each of the last three holes.

Other changes our nineteen golfers found were that the covid-19 check-in was the same, but simplified, the locker room and showers were available again and, in another step towards normality, many of the caddies were back in the driver’s seat of the carts.

This was another overcast day with dark clouds about but no rain during the round and we were back to Pattaya early afternoon.

Phil has grabbed a flight to the UK for urgent family reasons. Everyone wished him safe travels and crossed fingers now that he can get back into Thailand fairly quickly and get through the bureaucracy of closed airports.

If all of our golfers who are now in their home countries are able to fulfill their plans, which they message to us, and return to Pattaya in a few months, we will have a very busy time, and looking forward to it.











